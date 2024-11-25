Celebrus Technologies PLC 9.0% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Celebrus Technologies PLC with ticker (LON:CLBS) now has a potential upside of 9.0% according to Canaccord Genuity.



CLBS.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 330 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Celebrus Technologies PLC share price of 303 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 9.0%. Trading has ranged between 177 (52 week low) and 316 (52 week high) with an average of 94,446 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £119,236,650.



Celebrus Technologies PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides a disruptive data technology platform. The Company is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers through better data. Its solutions include Celebrus, Celebrus Fraud, Celebrus Cloud, Celebrus Digital Analytics, Celebrus CDI for Sales Force and Celebrus CX Vault. It captures and connects the data that powers customer analytics and activates cross-channel experiences. It automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates consumer behavioral data in live time across all digital channels. Through the addition of behavioral biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI), it enables brands to detect and prevent fraud before it occurs. Its suite of data-driven solutions includes data capture, fraud and scams and data management. It is deployed across 32+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors.







