Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$427.77’, now 7.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CASY) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $500.00 and $295.00 calculating the average target share price we see $427.77. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $396.76 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.8%. The day 50 moving average is $409.28 and the 200 day MA is $369.57. The market cap for the company is 14.17B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $389.31 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,279,256,867 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.88%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.09, revenue per share of $406.66 and a 7.36% return on assets.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries, primarily operate convenience stores under the names Casey’s and Caseys General Store in 16 states, primarily in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. Caseys provides freshly prepared foods. Guests can have pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a selection of beverages and snacks. Its convenience stores carry a selection of food, (including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches), beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. In addition, all but four offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis. Its GoodStop brand offers fuel for sale on a self-serve basis, and a range of selection of snacks, beverages, tobacco products, and other essentials. It also operates two stores selling primarily tobacco and nicotine products, one liquor-only store, and one grocery store. It operates approximately 2,463 stores. It operates three distribution centers.

