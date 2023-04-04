Carriage Services, Inc. – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 45.0% Upside Potential

Carriage Services, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CSV) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 40 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $44.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $30.52 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 45.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $32.17 and the 200 day MA is $32.41. The market cap for the company is $449m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carriageservices.com

The potential market cap would be $651m based on the market consensus.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.