Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 27.3% Upside Potential

Carpenter Technology Corporatio with ticker code (CRS) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 54 calculating the average target price we see $57.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $44.76 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 27.3%. The day 50 moving average is $46.66 while the 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $2,166m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.carpentertechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $2,759m based on the market consensus.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.