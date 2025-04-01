Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

CarMax Inc (KMX): Exploring a 16.17% Potential Upside Amidst Volatile Market Conditions

Broker Ratings

CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX), the largest used-car retailer in the United States, presents an intriguing opportunity for investors navigating the fluctuating tides of the auto dealership industry. With a market cap of $11.98 billion, CarMax stands as a formidable player in the consumer cyclical sector, offering a diverse range of vehicles and finance options through its CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance segments.

The current stock price of $77.92 reflects a modest change of 0.03%, nestled within a 52-week range of $67.21 to $89.19. But what truly piques investor interest is the potential upside of 16.17%, driven by an average target price of $90.52 set by analysts. This potential growth is set against a backdrop of 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings, indicating a generally positive sentiment towards the stock despite the challenges facing the automotive sector.

CarMax’s valuation metrics reveal a complex picture. With no trailing P/E ratio available, the forward P/E stands at 19.93, suggesting expectations of future earnings growth. However, traditional valuation metrics like the PEG ratio and Price/Book are not available, presenting a challenge for investors relying on these measures for a comprehensive valuation assessment.

Performance-wise, CarMax has experienced a revenue growth of 1.80%, alongside an EPS of 2.94, and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s ability to generate a free cash flow of $565 million underscores its operational efficiency and potential for reinvestment or strategic expansion. However, the absence of a dividend yield and a payout ratio of 0.00% indicates that CarMax is channeling its earnings back into the business rather than distributing them to shareholders.

From a technical analysis standpoint, CarMax’s 50-day moving average of $80.23 and 200-day moving average of $78.79 suggest the stock is currently trading below these averages, a potential indicator of a bearish trend. The RSI of 14.20, well below the typical oversold threshold, could indicate that the stock is undervalued, presenting a buying opportunity for investors with a higher risk tolerance. The MACD of -1.31 and signal line of -2.29 further support the view of current market skepticism.

CarMax’s strategic focus on providing a wide array of vehicles, including hybrids and electrics, aligns well with evolving consumer preferences. Coupled with its robust auto finance segment, which caters to a broad credit spectrum, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for used vehicles amidst economic uncertainties.

Investors interested in CarMax should weigh these insights with broader market conditions and individual financial goals. While the potential upside is enticing, the absence of certain valuation metrics and current technical indicators suggest a cautious approach. As CarMax continues to navigate the dynamic automotive landscape, its ability to adapt and innovate will be key in driving future growth and delivering value to shareholders.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    CarMax Inc (KMX): Exploring the 23.34% Potential Upside in the Used Car Giant

    Broker Ratings

    CarMax, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -4.0% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    CarMax, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -3.3% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    CarMax Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -2.9% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    CarMax Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 2.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    CarMax Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -13.6% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.