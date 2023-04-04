Carlisle Companies Incorporated – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 45.6% Upside Potential

Carlisle Companies Incorporated with ticker code (CSL) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 350 and 300 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $329.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $226.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.6%. The 50 day MA is $244.27 while the 200 day moving average is $261.16. The market capitalization for the company is $11,534m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carlisle.com

The potential market cap would be $16,795m based on the market consensus.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings; and building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, engineered products, and premium rubber products. It also offers optical fiber for the commercial aerospace, military and defense electronics, medical device, industrial, and test and measurement markets; sensors, connectors, contacts, cable assemblies, complex harnesses, racks, trays, and installation kits, as well as engineering and certification services; and engineered liquid, powder, sealants and adhesives finishing equipment, and integrated system solutions for spraying, pumping, mixing, metering, and curing of coatings used in the automotive manufacture, general industrial, protective coating, wood, and specialty and automotive refinishing markets. The company sells its products under the Carlisle, Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, BGK, MS Powder, Thermax, Tri-Star, LHi Technology, Providien, SynTec, Weatherbond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, Hertalan, and Versico brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.