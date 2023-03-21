Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati which can be found using ticker (COF) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 162 and 77 and has a mean target at $116.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $90.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and the 200 day MA is $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35,968m. Company Website: https://www.capitalone.com

The potential market cap would be $46,503m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.66% with the ex dividend date set at 3-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.27, revenue per share of 72.49 and a 1.66% return on assets.