Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 16.7% Upside Potential

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite which can be found using ticker (CP) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120.21 and 76.86 calculating the mean target price we have $89.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at $76.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $77.13 while the 200 day moving average is $75.66. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $71,882m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cpr.ca

The potential market cap would be $83,859m based on the market consensus.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.