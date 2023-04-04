Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Canadian Natural Resources Limi – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 21.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Canadian Natural Resources Limi which can be found using ticker (CNQ) have now 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73.9 and 59.12 and has a mean target at $67.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $55.35 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 21.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $56.86 and the 200 day MA is $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65,047m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cnrl.com

The potential market cap would be $78,938m based on the market consensus.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

