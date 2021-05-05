Twitter
Cambridge Cognition AGM to be held on 27 May 2021

Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON:COG) which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, has confirmed that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting have been published on the Company’s website.  Hard copies have been posted to those shareholders who requested them.

The AGM is to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 27 May 2021 at the registered office of the Company, Tunbridge Court, Tunbridge Lane, Bottisham, Cambridge, CB25 9TU. 

A copy of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts and other documents are available on the Cambridge Cognition website: www.cambridgecognition.com.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc

