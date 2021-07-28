Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (LON:CMCL) announced today that it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, which covers the reporting period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020.This report is focused on Caledonia’s only operating project, the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe.

The report is available on the Company’s website at: www.caledoniamining.com/investors/esg-report/