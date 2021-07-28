Twitter
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

Caledonia Mining Corporation

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (LON:CMCL) announced today that it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, which covers the reporting period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020.This report is focused on Caledonia’s only operating project, the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe.

The report is available on the Company’s website at: www.caledoniamining.com/investors/esg-report/

Steve Curtis, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I am pleased to present this inaugural ESG Report which constitutes our first formal communication on Caledonia’s approach to ESG topics. In the report we focus on five key pillars which define our strategy.

“We believe this inaugural report is an important step in providing an update on our performance in this vital area of the business and will therefore endeavour to continue to develop our ESG communications.”

