Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR): A 77.70% Potential Upside Beckons Investors Amidst Turbulent Metrics

Broker Ratings

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), a titan in the Consumer Cyclical sector and a key player in the Resorts & Casinos industry, is currently navigating a complex financial landscape. With a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, the company continues to make headlines, thanks to its expansive reach across 18 states in the U.S., offering everything from slot machines to online sports wagering, and its allure lies in the potential upside of 77.70% implied by analyst ratings.

As of its latest trading session, Caesars’ stock is priced at $27.54, slightly dipping by 0.59 points, a modest 0.02% decrease. This sits just above its 52-week low of $26.63 and far from its high of $45.55, indicating a potential rebound could be on the horizon. Analysts have set a bullish average target price of $48.94, with some projecting as high as $62.00, suggesting significant headroom for growth.

A closer examination of Caesars’ valuation metrics reveals uncertainties. The absence of a trailing P/E ratio and a PEG ratio, coupled with a forward P/E of 12.15, signals a company in transition, possibly focusing on future earnings potential rather than current profitability. The lack of detailed price/book and price/sales ratios further complicates the valuation narrative, but the company’s strategic positioning in the gaming and hospitality market might offer a cushion against these metrics.

Performance-wise, Caesars has faced hurdles with a revenue growth rate declining by 0.90% and a concerning EPS of -1.29. The negative return on equity at -4.64% and a free cash flow deficit of $52.75 million underscore the challenges the company is grappling with in maintaining profitability and liquidity. Despite these setbacks, the absence of any sell ratings from analysts reflects a resilient belief in the company’s long-term potential.

The dividend front remains silent with a payout ratio of 0.00%, which might dishearten income-focused investors but could appeal to those looking for growth reinvestment strategies. The company’s focus on reinvesting profits to fuel expansion in the competitive gaming landscape aligns with its zero-dividend stance.

Technically, Caesars’ stock is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $33.03 and $36.92 respectively. This technical setup, alongside an RSI of 37.70, indicates that the stock is nearing oversold territory, which could present a buying opportunity for value-seeking investors. The MACD and Signal Line readings, both in negative territory, suggest a bearish trend, but any reversal could propel share price recovery.

Caesars Entertainment, established in 1937 and headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has a storied legacy combined with modern-day ambitions. With 12 buy ratings and zero sell ratings, the sentiment from the analyst community is notably positive. The company’s diverse portfolio, ranging from gaming and hospitality to sports betting, positions it as a multifaceted entity with numerous avenues for revenue generation and growth.

For investors willing to embrace the volatility inherent in the Resorts & Casinos industry, Caesars presents a compelling case. The significant potential upside and robust analyst support may outweigh near-term financial challenges, making CZR a stock to watch closely as it navigates its current financial crossroads. As the company continues to leverage its vast assets and strategic initiatives, patient investors might find themselves rewarded as Caesars aims to reclaim its position of strength in the gaming and hospitality sector.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 55.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 56.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 58.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 54.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 42.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.5% Upside

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.