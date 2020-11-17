Cadence Minerals Q&A: Amapa “a large potential upside for the company” (LON:KDNC)

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) Chief Executive Officer Kiran Morzaria caught up with DirectorsTalk for an exclusive interview to discuss the company overview, the Amapá project, shipping iron ore from existing stockpiles, company strategy and directors investment.

Q1: Kiran, you could give us a brief summary of Cadence Minerals for new potential investors?

A1: So, we are a mining investment company listed on AIM, we have an investments across multiple commodities and minerals, we have roughly around five key investments and they’re equally divided into two iron ore assets.

So, one, we have an equity stake in McArthur Minerals which is an iron ore asset in Australia and we’ll be getting a stake in Amapá iron ore deposit which we can talk about later on.

The other side of that is we have investments in electric vehicle critical metals in the supply chain so we have two investments in two of the largest hard rock lithium or lithium deposits in the world, one in the European Metals Holdings and also a JV stake in Bacanora.

We also have a JV stake in Yangibana rare earth minerals or the asset associated with that, which is a Neodymium development opportunity, which is very critical for permanent magnets in electric motors.

All of these assets are just pre-feasibility, the majority of them are in the feasibility and two of them are at construction and commissioning stage. So, two commodities or two sematic investments, one is around the EV vehicle development and penetration of EV vehicle and the other around iron ore which, over the last six to seven months, has been one of the best performing commodities out there because of the massive stimulus, the billions of dollars of stimulus that is occurring in China for infrastructure after COVID.

Q2: Just looking at your recent RNS’s, there’s obviously positive news from all of your investments, but a lot has been in relation to the Amapá project. Can you tell us some more about that?

A2: Yes, absolutely, and that’s because we’ve been involved with the Amapá project now for over two years but as far as the public is aware, we announced our initial potential investment in May.

Really, the Amapá project is an ex-Anglo American and Cliffs Natural Resources asset which was developed and was producing around 6 million tonnes by 2013 and they valued it around $600 million. We saw the value because, as a result of a port collapse that occurred in 2014/2015, it was unable to continue to ship material and as a result of that, it really ran out of cash, it wasn’t able to find financing and iron ore price was low. Ultimately it had the bones of something pretty amazing, which was, in essence, it has a resource which had recently updated and that’s increased by about 21% as a result of that, it’s got the resource, it’s got the mining infrastructure, it’s got a beneficial plant which upgrades the material to 65% iron ore, then it’s got a transportation infrastructure, railway concession and its port. So, once you’ve got round this legal issue of restructuring or digital restructuring, the bones the assets were there and we substantially de-risked.

So we have entered in the joint venture which we will vest in subject to particular target was being hit, our first investment will be, we’ve already got $2.5 dollars in escrow, once the bank settlement occurs, which is part of the JRP process, we’ve agreed those in principle, now we’re waiting on the finalisation of the documents, we will earn our 20%. Then we have another $3.5 million to put in to get to 27% and that’s only when all the operating licenses have got granted then we have a first right of refusal to go up to 49%.

So, for us, this project in real summation is a project that’s had historically some great value, the market and people have discounted it because of the legal issues around it, which we’ve gone through, yes, it’s taken longer than expected but nonetheless, we’re at the final hurdle. Fundamentally, you take that away, it’s a considerably de-risked asset with a pretty large potential upside for the company and its investment.

Q3: You’ve mentioned in the past that you’re able to ship iron ore from existing stockpiles, whilst the mine is being recommissioned, how is that progressing?

A3: I think the idea was, originally, we were going to, when we talked about this in December last year, effectively, once we got the bank settlement done, we were going to start shipping material. That was really important because you could ship material, there’s a lot of material there about 1.3 million tonnes, take about 12 months to 18 months to ship it all, possibly sooner, but let’s talk the 12 to 18 months to ship it all. That would have generated $30 to $40 million of net revenue, which could be invested either to repay the bank creditors or of course, and reinvest into the asset, its capital so it had inbuilt equity.

Now the bank settlement has taken a bit longer, DEV Mineração got a court order at one point to actually ship before the bank settlement but subsequent to that, that’s put pressure on the banks to come to the table in a serious manner. As we announced a couple of months ago, we’ve had an agreement in principle with them, we’re now going through the preparation of the documentation, that’s taking longer but we’re dealing with three banks with three different corporate cultures across two countries. So, they’re just more complexity and much more administration and process that they need to go to, understandably, while us, it’s a team of four or five people at high level that can make these decisions.

So, once we’ve got those bank settlement done, we can start shipping that material and executing the development strategy to get this back into production as soon as possible.

Q4: So, what is the strategy for development of the Amapá projects and where does the company see value?

A4: Well, the strategy for development is very much the same as we’ve always outlined so once we get our 20%, which will be on the banks settlement, we can start shipping that material. When you start shipping that material, DEV Mineração will be profitable, technically, because it’ll be revenue generating, and of course that net revenue from that will go to be either to partly pay the banks and/or to reinvest in the assets. So, that money is going to be utilised for 12 months, 18 months, to prepare the banks and reinvest in the asset.

During that period of time, then the strategy is to start the recommissioning studies which needs to be done to a bankable level and there’ll be about six months of that work then project financing to finance the redevelopment, which at the last time on the basis that DEV was talking about is about $170 million in total CapEx. That $170 million is invested over the remaining period, that’s call it 18 months, and then at the end of two years, we will start mining new material, having shipped all the materials stockpiles.

An interesting fact, soon after we get 20%, we would have invested in an asset that is profitable and revenue generating from that point in time, we don’t have to wait two years for revenue and profitable generating, it’s immediate or near enough immediate.

So, the strategy is to effectively take this from zero to new production in two years or in the interim basis, it’s shipping the material in generating revenue from the stockpile.

Q5: Finally, we’ve seen recently that directors are increasing their stake in Cadence Minerals, do you have any comment on that?

A5: Yes, we have. I think we’ve been all buying and it’s much more concerted effort across the board and I think it’s really important that directors show an alignment with shareholders. Off the top of my head, if we look at the amount that the directors have invested directly, over the years, it’s somewhere in the order of magnitude of £300-£330,000 and, in the last year, we’ve invested the last majority of that.

So, having directors aligned with shareholders, I think is really important, and having directors contribute a large portion of their salary into the equity of the company and on market is also important.

Of course, we have a fundamental belief in our assets but this is also sharing alignment, which is a really good corporate governance standard to have in place. We’ve missed out on that value proposition, I suppose, this is another reason why director sees value but, of course, everyone should do their own research.

When you look at what we’re getting this asset for, $6 million for 27%, which if you gross that up, it’s around $22/$25 million, historically Anglo American had it valued on their books as $600 million. So, there is the value, ultimately, there’s where we see the potential value for the company going forward.