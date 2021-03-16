Cadence Minerals Macarthur Minerals updates on Lake Giles feasibility study

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) has noted that Macarthur Minerals (ASX:MIO) has engaged CGG Aviation to undertake a Tempest airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey of palaeovalleys adjacent to the Lake Giles Iron Project to assist in the identification of groundwater drilling targets. CGG mobilised to site on 10 March 2021 and the aerial survey was completed over a period of 5 days.

Highlights:

· Survey covered an extensive area of the Rebecca palaeovalley in close proximity to the Lake Giles Iron Project where a large quantity of groundwater is expected to occur.

· Tempest AEM survey successfully employed in previous groundwater aquifer interpretations.

· Drill targets will be defined from AEM surveys with subsequent drilling planned during the first part of this year to test quality and quantity of water to support magnetite processing requirements.

Macarthur has been working with consulting hydrogeologists from Rockwater Pty Ltd (“Rockwater”) to define a source for process water requirements for magnetite processing at its Lake Giles Iron Project.

The Goldfields region contains numerous buried palaeovalleys that are likely to contain large volumes of groundwater. Such systems are currently exploited to supply process water demands for other Goldfields operations such as BHP’s Nickel West, Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel Project and Gold Road’s Gruyere Gold Project. The western limb of the Rebecca palaeovalley is located approximately 15 to 40 km east of the Lake Giles Iron Project and extends over 160 km North to South. This system is expected to contain abundant groundwater and is currently not exploited by other operators.

Macarthur engaged CGG Aviation to undertake an airborne AEM survey covering an area of 970 km2. Electromagnetic data was collected from the survey which was conducted over 1,322 line kilometres at a line spacing of 800m. The Tempest AEM system is suited to conductivity mapping and has previously been utilised for mapping the location, extent and basement topography of palaeodrainage systems. Interpretation of the data collected will be undertaken by hydrogeologists from Rockwater, who are experts in the application of hydrological surveys, to define suitable drill targets for groundwater exploration.

The full announcement can be viewed here: https://macarthurminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/MMS-NR-FS-update-AEM-Survey_16-March-2021.pdf

Cadence Minerals Holding in Macarthur

Cadence holds approximately 1% of the issued equity interest in Macarthur, which is an Australian mining exploration company focused primarily on iron ore, nickel, lithium and gold in Western Australia. It also has a lithium project in Nevada, USA.