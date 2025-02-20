BXP, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$81.06’, now 13.9% Upside Potential

BXP, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BXP) now have 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $62.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $81.06. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $71.17 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 13.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $73.94 while the 200 day moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of 12.33B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $69.89 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,044,070,718 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 776.56, revenue per share of $19.36 and a 1.62% return on assets.

Boston Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The Company develops, owns and manages primarily workplaces. The Company’s segments by geographic area include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC. The Company’s segments by property type include Premier Workplace, which includes office, life sciences and retail; Residential, and Hotel. Its portfolio totaled approximately 54.1 million square feet and 194 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment. The Company’s properties consisted of approximately 173 office and life sciences properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment; 14 retail properties, including two properties under construction/redevelopment; six residential properties, including one property under construction, and one hotel.