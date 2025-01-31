BXP, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 18.6% Upside Potential

BXP, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BXP) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $62.00 with the average target price sitting at $81.67. Now with the previous closing price of $68.84 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 18.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to $71.78. The company has a market cap of 12.77B. The current share price for the company is: $72.40 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,154,258,084 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.48, revenue per share of $21.28 and a 2.45% return on assets.

Boston Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The Company develops, owns and manages primarily workplaces. The Company’s segments by geographic area include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC. The Company’s segments by property type include Premier Workplace, which includes office, life sciences and retail; Residential, and Hotel. Its portfolio totaled approximately 54.1 million square feet and 194 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment. The Company’s properties consisted of approximately 173 office and life sciences properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment; 14 retail properties, including two properties under construction/redevelopment; six residential properties, including one property under construction, and one hotel.