BXP, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
BXP, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BXP) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $105.00 and $62.00 calculating the average target price we see $84.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at $79.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $82.28 and the 200 day moving average is $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of 14.17B. The current share price for the company is: $80.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,164,169,948 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.93, revenue per share of $21.28 and a 2.45% return on assets.

Boston Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The Company develops, owns and manages primarily workplaces. The Company’s segments by geographic area include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC. The Company’s segments by property type include Premier Workplace, which includes office, life sciences and retail; Residential, and Hotel. Its portfolio totaled approximately 54.1 million square feet and 194 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment. The Company’s properties consisted of approximately 173 office and life sciences properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment; 14 retail properties, including two properties under construction/redevelopment; six residential properties, including one property under construction, and one hotel.

