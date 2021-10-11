Bunzl hosting Capital Markets Day today

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, is hosting a Capital Markets Day in London at the Science Museum today.

The presentation will cover:

· Bunzl’s tailored, service-lead customer proposition and how we continue to innovate to add value for our customers

· Our ability to partner with our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and products to meet their changing requirements, leading the transition to more sustainable forms of packaging and other products through our wide range of solutions

· The strength of our compounding strategy delivering strong shareholder returns through profitable organic growth, consistent operating model improvements and disciplined investment in acquisitions

Today’s presentation will be made by members of the Group and Business Area management teams, including Business Area Heads for North America, Continental Europe and UK & Ireland, a divisional MD from UK & Ireland, the Group Head of Sustainability, the Director of Group HR and the Director of Corporate Development.

Commenting on the event, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said: “Bunzl continues to develop as a business and further enhance its value-added proposition to customers. This includes our proactive focus on sustainable solutions which are helping our customers to transition to a better world. The strength and value of the Bunzl model has been underlined during the pandemic and we have emerged strongly with great opportunities ahead of us. We have a strong track record of good delivery, which combined with our resilience, growth prospects and financial headroom, supports our excitement for the long term.”

There will be no new disclosures on current trading. Bunzl’s Q3 trading update is scheduled for 26 October 2021.

The presentation will be streamed live from 1.30pm BST. Please register via the following link: https://flyonthewall.videosync.fi/bunzl-capital-markets-day/register

Any investors who wish to attend the event in person but have yet to register please contact Kerry Stenning (kerry.stenning@bunzl.com).

Copies of the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Bunzl Investor Relations website following the event.