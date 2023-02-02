Bunzl continue long-standing customer partnership

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced that it has agreed terms with its largest customer by revenue to continue to support the company with value-added distribution services across the United States. There is no material change to revenue and profit attributable to the contract, although agreed terms significantly reduce Bunzl’s sensitivity to product and operating cost movements.

In addition, Bunzl completed the acquisition of Grupo R. Queralto in December 2022. Queralto is a fast-growing online distributor of healthcare products based in Spain with a strong own brand portfolio. In 2022 the business generated revenue of EUR 27 million (c.£23 million).