Bunzl acquires a further safety business in the UK

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, today announced that it has recently acquired a further safety business in the UK.

Bodyguard Workwear, which is based in Birmingham, is engaged in the distribution of safety workwear and other personal protection equipment, principally to end user customers operating in the rail sectors in the UK and Ireland. Revenue in 2019 was £8 million.

Commenting on the acquisition, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said: “This is an important development for our UK safety operations. Bodyguard Workwear is a well known and respected brand and the business is focused on the rail industry which is expected to grow further over the coming years. The acquisition pipeline continues to be promising with a number of ongoing discussions taking place.”

