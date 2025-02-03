Follow us on:

Brooks Macdonald completes acquisition of LIFT-Financial Group

Brooks Macdonald

Further to the announcement on 8 October 2024, Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) has announced that it has completed the acquisition of LIFT-Financial Group Limited and LIFT-Invest.

As at December 31 2024 this acquisition brings an additional c.£1.6bn assets under advice (AUA) and around 1,350 clients. Brooks Macdonald’s Financial Planning business now has total AUA of c.£6.4bn1 of which c.£2.4bn1 is FUM. It also has c.90 advisers and paraplanners.

Andrea Montague, Chief Executive Officer of Brooks Macdonald, commented:

“I’m delighted that we have completed the acquisition of LIFT and that Michael Holden, one of the two founders, has taken the newly created role of Chief Executive of Financial Planning. Mike’s strong client and high performance focus will further drive our strategy to reignite growth.”

Michael Holden and Joel Adams, Founders of LIFT commented:

“We are incredibly proud of everything LIFT has achieved. We are confident the acquisition by Brooks Macdonald is the right step for the future of the business, our clients, and our team. Brooks Macdonald shares our values and commitment to excellence, and we are forming the best combination for further success.”

Michael Holden commented:

“Looking ahead, I’m excited to lead the Financial Planning business. Building a solid, Chartered business and investing in the next generation through initiatives like the Adviser Academy has always been a passion of mine. With Brooks Macdonald, I’m eager to build on this foundation and help drive the Financial Planning business forward.”         

1 As at 31 December 2024 including LIFT and excluding Brooks Macdonald International.

