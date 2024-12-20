British Land Company PLC 37.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

British Land Company PLC with ticker (LON:BLND) now has a potential upside of 37.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 480 GBX for the company, which when compared to the British Land Company PLC share price of 350 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 37.2%. Trading has ranged between 342 (52 week low) and 468 (52 week high) with an average of 4,254,944 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,528,986,266.



The British Land Company PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Company’s strategy is to leverage its platform and expertise in development, repositioning, and active management, investing in two segments: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics. The Campuses segment provides customers with flexibility and allows complementary businesses to cluster. Its campus model offers customers a sustainable workspace with transport infrastructure, public realm, retail, and engaging amenities. It has three campuses at Broadgate, Paddington Central and Regent’s Place are neighborhoods, attracting customers and sectors, and offering sustainable space in London. The Company is also delivering its fourth Campus at Canada Water. Its Retail & London Urban Logistics segment is focused on retail parks which are aligned to the growth of convenience, online and last mile fulfillment. Its portfolio of shopping centers includes open air schemes, as well as traditional covered centers.







