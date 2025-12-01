Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 7.26% Potential Upside in the Healthcare Giant

Broker Ratings

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), a prominent player in the healthcare sector, stands out with a market capitalization of $100.16 billion. With its headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey, this biopharmaceutical giant has been at the forefront of developing and marketing products that address critical areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology, and cardiovascular diseases.

As of the latest trading session, BMY shares are priced at $49.20, reflecting a slight price change of -0.05 (0.00%). This price positions the stock toward the lower end of its 52-week range of $42.60 to $63.11, offering investors a potentially attractive entry point given its robust portfolio and strategic market positioning.

Valuation metrics reveal a forward P/E ratio of 8.22, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued when considering future earnings expectations. However, other traditional valuation metrics such as Price/Book and Price/Sales are not available, which can sometimes hinder a comprehensive valuation assessment. The absence of a trailing P/E ratio could indicate volatile or non-representative earnings over the past year.

Performance-wise, Bristol-Myers Squibb has delivered a modest revenue growth of 2.80%, with an impressive Return on Equity (ROE) of 33.78%. The company’s EPS stands at 2.97, reinforcing its capacity to generate profit relative to its share price. Notably, the company boasts a significant free cash flow of over $14.7 billion, underscoring its strong cash-generating abilities, which are crucial for funding R&D and strategic acquisitions.

For income-focused investors, the stock offers a compelling dividend yield of 5.04%, with a payout ratio of 83.50%. This dividend policy highlights Bristol-Myers Squibb’s commitment to returning value to shareholders while maintaining enough capital to support its growth initiatives.

Analyst sentiment towards BMY presents a mixed outlook. The stock has garnered 6 Buy ratings, 20 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating. With an average target price of $52.77, there is a calculated potential upside of 7.26% from its current level. The target price range spans from $36.00 to $68.00, illustrating diverse opinions on the stock’s future trajectory.

Technical indicators provide additional insights into the stock’s current momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.49 indicates that the stock is nearing oversold territory, potentially signaling a buying opportunity. Meanwhile, the 50-day moving average of $45.50 and the 200-day moving average at $49.20 suggest the stock is trading at a critical juncture, potentially poised for upward momentum should market conditions align favorably.

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s expansive product range, including popular treatments like Eliquis and Opdivo, positions it as a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. Its focused approach on developing solutions for complex diseases continues to drive its innovation pipeline.

For investors, Bristol-Myers Squibb represents a potential opportunity for both growth and income, backed by its strong cash flow and strategic market presence. However, investors should weigh the mixed analyst ratings and valuation challenges when making investment decisions. As always, considering your investment objectives and risk tolerance is essential when evaluating BMY’s prospects.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc appoints Keith Underwood as CFO and COO

Bloomsbury Publishing has appointed Keith Underwood as Chief Financial and Operating Officer, effective 2 February 2026. He will join the Board, succeeding Penny Scott-Bayfield, and brings extensive experience from senior roles at Guardian Media Group, Channel 4, and Discovery Networks.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc reaches new long term supply agreement with Amazon

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc secures a landmark long-term supply agreement with Amazon, reaffirming expected growth and market confidence for 2025.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple