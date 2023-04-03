Bridgewater Bancshares – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 50.1% Upside Potential

Bridgewater Bancshares with ticker code (BWB) have now 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at $16.33. Now with the previous closing price of $10.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 50.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $14.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to $16.68. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $301m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bridgewaterbankmn.com

The potential market cap would be $452m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Bridgewater Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.34, revenue per share of 4.61 and a 1.37% return on assets.