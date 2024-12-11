Follow us on:

Breedon Group PLC 23.4% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings
Breedon Group PLC with ticker (LON:BREE) now has a potential upside of 23.4% according to RBC Capital Markets.

BREE.L

RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 575 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Breedon Group PLC share price of 466 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 23.4%. Trading has ranged between 336 (52 week low) and 480 (52 week high) with an average of 716,659 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,596,236,134.

Breedon Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based vertically integrated construction materials company. The Company supplies the construction industry with the essential materials for construction. It produces aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, and specialist building products, and delivers surfacing solutions to the construction supply chain. Its products include Aggregates, Agricultural lime, Asphalt, Bitumen, Cement, Concrete products, Clay bricks and Clay products, Roof tiles, and Special products. Aggregates includes High PSV Aggregate, Sand and gravel, Subbase, Decorative Aggregates, Recycled Aggregates, Rock Armour, and Unbound Aggregates. Asphalt include Asphalt concrete, Colored surfacing’s, Hot rolled asphalt, Stone mastic asphalt, Porous asphalt, Low Energy Bound Mixtures. Special products include Anti-skid high-friction surfacing, Gripsurf, Treesurf, Geogrids. Its services include Breedon Mobile Concrete Solutions (BMCS) and Breedon Surfacing Solutions.



