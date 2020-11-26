boohoo group appointed Sir Brian Leveson PC to provide independent oversight of Group’s Agenda for Change programme

boohoo Group plc (LON:BOO) has announced that it has appointed Sir Brian Leveson PC to provide independent oversight of the Group’s Agenda for Change programme so as to deliver long-lasting and meaningful change to the Group’s supply chain and its business practices.

Sir Brian will report directly to the Board and his reports will be published, thereby bringing both transparency and further independence to the process. He has also appointed both legal, and independent enquiry and enforcement specialists to supplement the Agenda for Change programme to ensure that everyone associated with the Group’s supply chain is treated fully in accordance with the law and the principles of ethical trading.

In recent weeks, and as part of significant and continuing investment by the Group in this area, significant steps have been taken to put in place the platform that will facilitate delivery of the Agenda for Change programme. The Group has appointed KPMG to assist with the programme, bringing additional resource, expertise and independence to the process. KPMG will work with the Group’s growing responsible sourcing and compliance team, and existing supply chain auditors Bureau Veritas and Verisio.

Mahmud Kamani, boohoo Group Executive Chairman, commented: “I am encouraged by the progress that has been made to date by our teams since setting out our Agenda for Change programme in September. Myself and the board are fully committed to this programme, with the appointments of Sir Brian Leveson and KPMG bringing independent oversight, additional expertise and further transparency to a programme that will help us on our journey to lead the fashion e-commerce market globally in a transparent manner.”