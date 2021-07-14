boohoo group announce new partnership with Alshaya for Debenhams in the Middle East

boohoo Group plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion retailer, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Alshaya Group, building on the presence of Debenhams in the Middle East region. This partnership marks a further step as the Group accelerates progress integrating and scaling the Debenhams brand.

Alshaya, who currently run Debenhams stores in leading shopping malls, will have exclusive rights to operate the Debenhams stores and a local eCommerce platform in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman and Qatar.

The Group continues to work with new strategic wholesale partners in key regions to extend reach and build brand awareness, and this partnership will see boohoo group brands in Debenhams stores from Q4 2021 and also on a new local online platform across the Middle East from early 2022.

John Lyttle, boohoo CEO, commented: “I am delighted to be working with Alshaya to operate Debenhams in the Middle East. The Debenhams brand has been popular in the region for a number of years so this is a great opportunity to build on the existing brand awareness, while expanding the product ranges and brands available to customers. It also offers a new route to market for brands within the boohoo group, raising their profile in a growing new market. This is a great step as we progress the integration of Debenhams and look at wholesale partnership opportunities to continue to scale the Group.”