B&M European Value Retail SA 2.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

B&M European Value Retail SA with ticker (LON:BME) now has a potential upside of 2.0% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 320 GBX for the company, which when compared to the B&M European Value Retail SA share price of 314 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 2.0%. Trading has ranged between 300 (52 week low) and 562 (52 week high) with an average of 5,251,142 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,181,080,166.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company of the Group. The Company’s principal activity of the Group is variety retailing in the United Kingdom (UK) with 707 stores and France. The Company reports three segments: UK B&M; UK Heron and France Babou. The Company’s stores are in modern retail parks, town centres, and local shopping parades and precincts. The Company’s branded B&M, Heron Foods and Babou stores offer a limited assortment within each of its products in food, grocery, and general merchandise ranges. The products are mainly sourced direct from manufacturers. In the UK retail market, B&M operates over 650 stores, and The Heron Foods chain has around 290 convenience stores. In the French retail market, Babou operates around 100 stores with the general merchandise, clothing, and footwear.



    B&M European Value Retail SA -.6% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    B&M European Value Retail SA 40.3% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

    B&M European Value Retail SA 62.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    B&M European Value Retail achieves 3.7% revenue growth, opens 39 new stores

    B&M European Value Retail reports a 3.7% revenue growth for the first half of FY25, with plans to open a new UK imports center to support future growth.
    B&M European Value Retail SA 31.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    B&M European Value Retail reports 2.4% revenue growth in Q1 2024

    B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME), the UK’s top discount retailer, reports a 2.4% revenue increase in Q1 FY2024, driven by strong store openings and high sell-through rates.

