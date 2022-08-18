B&M European Value Retail appoints Oliver Tant as Non-Executive Director

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has announced the following Board changes.

Oliver Tant is to be appointed, subject to shareholder approval, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2022 when he will also join the Audit & Risk and Nomination Committees. At the conclusion of the Company’s AGM in July 2023, it is intended that Oliver will succeed Ron McMillan as the Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee. Ron will by then have served over nine years as a Non-Executive Director and accordingly will be retiring from the Board.

Oliver Tant was Chief Financial Officer of FTSE 30 global consumer and international tobacco company Imperial Brands PLC from 2013 to 2021. Oliver had responsibility for the full range of finance functions along with the corporate development, legal, science, IT and procurement teams. During his time at Imperial, Oliver made a significant contribution to the transformation and development of the business.

Oliver is currently a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair designate of Redrow plc. Oliver is also currently working with Brookfield Asset Management where he is providing financial consulting services to their portfolio company Modulaire Group.

Prior to joining Imperial, Oliver spent over 30 years with KPMG. He was a partner from 1994 (covering audit, transaction and advisory services) and from 2005 was co-lead of the Financial Advisory business. From 2009 to 2012 Oliver was UK Head of Audit. Oliver also served on KPMG’s international executive committee for a period of four years.

For the last four years Ron McMillan has also held the role of Senior Independent Director. A separate announcement will be made in due course in relation to the succession plan for this role.

Peter Bamford, Chairman, said “I am delighted that Oliver has agreed to join the Board of B&M. His previous roles at Imperial Brands and KPMG give the combined experience of a Big Four audit partner with eight years as CFO of a FTSE 100 business. I am sure that he will add a great deal of value both as a Non-Executive Director and in his future role as Audit & Risk Committee Chair. Ron has been an outstanding Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee and has played a critical role in the successful transition of B&M from IPO in 2014 to a FTSE 100 company. However, it is now right that we plan for his succession. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ron for his service to B&M and look forward to working with him over the remaining period of his directorship.”

With regard to Oliver Tant’s appointment to the Board on 1 November 2022, as there is currently no vacancy in the office of a Director of the Company, in accordance with Luxembourg law, his appointment is required to be approved by a resolution of shareholders at a general meeting of the Company. Accordingly, an Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders is to be convened during October 2022 (the “Meeting”) for that purpose. Subject to his appointment being approved at the Meeting, it will take effect on 1 November 2022. Further announcements will be made to confirm when the notice of the Meeting has been despatched to shareholders, and also following the Meeting to confirm the outcome of the resolution to approve the appointment.

B&M European Value Retail makes this announcement in accordance with LR 9.6.11R of the Listing Rules. There are no other matters to be disclosed under LR9.6.13R in relation to the appointment of Oliver Tant.