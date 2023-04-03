Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 56.3% Upside Potential

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. which can be found using ticker (BXC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 108 and 100 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $104.60. Now with the previous closing price of $66.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 56.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to $73.21. The market capitalization for the company is $616m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bluelinxco.com

The potential market cap would be $962m based on the market consensus.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 2.12, revenue per share of 477.08 and a 19.37% return on assets.