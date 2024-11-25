Bloomsbury Publishing Plc 23.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc with ticker (LON:BMY) now has a potential upside of 23.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



BMY.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 825 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bloomsbury Publishing Plc share price of 668 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 23.5%. Trading has ranged between 410 (52 week low) and 766 (52 week high) with an average of 283,781 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £543,513,675.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and delivering advanced medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. It offers products for various therapeutic classes, which includes oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs, products produced from biological processes, called biologics and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapies. Small molecule drugs are typically administered orally in the form of a tablet or capsule, although other drug delivery mechanisms are used as well. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by intravenous infusion. Its in-line products include Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Yervoy, Sprycel, Reblozyl, Opdualag, Abecma, Zeposia, and others. The Company’s product pipeline includes Krazati, MRTX1719, RYZ101, KarXT, ORM-6151, and Repotrectinib.







