Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc 23.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc with ticker (LON:BMY) now has a potential upside of 23.5% according to Berenberg Bank.

BMY.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 825 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bloomsbury Publishing Plc share price of 668 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 23.5%. Trading has ranged between 410 (52 week low) and 766 (52 week high) with an average of 283,781 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £543,513,675.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and delivering advanced medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. It offers products for various therapeutic classes, which includes oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs, products produced from biological processes, called biologics and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapies. Small molecule drugs are typically administered orally in the form of a tablet or capsule, although other drug delivery mechanisms are used as well. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by intravenous infusion. Its in-line products include Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Yervoy, Sprycel, Reblozyl, Opdualag, Abecma, Zeposia, and others. The Company’s product pipeline includes Krazati, MRTX1719, RYZ101, KarXT, ORM-6151, and Repotrectinib.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Bristol-Myers Squibb Company – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 5.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Share Price Target ‘$58.64’, now .4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Bloomsbury Publishing Plc 22.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Bristol-Myers Squibb Company – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -2.2% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Share Price Target ‘$53.19’, now .5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Bristol-Myers Squibb Company – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 1.8% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.