Blackrock World Mining Trust third quarterly interim dividend of 4.00p

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) has announced that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2020 of 4.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 18 December 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 20 November 2020 (ex-dividend date is 19 November 2020).

