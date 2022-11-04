BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust updates on portfolio holdings

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) has announced its portfolio holdings as at 30 September 2022:
To learn more about the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brsc
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) has announced its portfolio holdings as at 30 September 2022:
To learn more about the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brsc
Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on: