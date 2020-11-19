BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust AGM to be held 1st December 2020

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) 2020 AGM will be held at 12.00 noon on Tuesday, 1 December 2020 at the offices of BlackRock at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL.

To discover more about the BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust click here.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK government announced a second nationwide lockdown in England which began at midnight on 5 November 2020 and will end on 2 December 2020 at the earliest. Regrettably therefore, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM whilst current restrictions are in force.

Please do not travel to the venue, as the Company will be unable to allow entry to anyone seeking to attend the AGM in person. The only attendees who will be permitted entry to the AGM under the current restrictions will remain those who will need to be present to form the quorum to allow the business to be conducted.

As shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person, the Board encourages all shareholders to submit their votes by proxy in advance of the AGM. To ensure that their vote counts, shareholders should appoint the Chairman of the AGM (and not another named person) to act as their proxy. In addition, if a shareholder has a question that they would have raised at the meeting, they are invited to email these to the Company Secretary at cosec@blackrock.com.

Shareholders will be able to watch a presentation following the AGM during which they will hear from the Chairman and receive an update from the co-Portfolio Managers on the Company’s progress and the year ahead. The presentation will be available to watch on blackrock.com/uk/brge.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders for their support and understanding in these unprecedented times.

