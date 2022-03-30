Biome Technologies CFO Robert Smith buys more shares in company

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM), a leading bioplastics and radio frequency technology business, states that it was notified today that Robert Smith, Biome’s Chief Financial Officer, today purchased 2,568 ordinary shares of 5 pence each at a price of 194.7 p per Ordinary Share into his personal ISA.

Robert Smith is now beneficially interested in a total of 5,568 Ordinary Shares, which represents approximately 0.15 per cent. of the voting rights in the Company.

Biome Technologies is an AIM listed, growth-orientated, commercially driven technology group. Our strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology and serving international customers in valuable market sectors. We have chosen to do this by developing products in application areas where the value-added pricing can be justified and are not reliant on government legislation. These products are driven by customer requirements and are compatible with existing manufacturing processes. They are market rather than technology-led.

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited.

Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers.

Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems. Dielectric and induction heating products are at the core of a product offering that ranges from portable sealing devices to large furnaces for the fibre optics markets.