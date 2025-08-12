Big Yellow Group secures planning for new Leamington Spa storage centre

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) has announced that it has obtained planning consent for a 55,000 sq ft storage centre on its site in Leamington Spa.

We expect that this new store will deliver an approximately 8.5% net operating income return at stabilisation on the total capital deployed of £13.3 million.

Jim Gibson CEO, commented: “We are pleased to have secured planning at Leamington Spa and anticipate that the store will open in summer 2027. We now have planning consent on 10 of our 13 pipeline stores.”