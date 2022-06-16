Big Yellow Group acquire 53,000 sq ft self storage centre in Aberdeen for £10 million

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has announced the acquisition of an existing 53,000 sq ft self storage centre in Aberdeen for £10 million.

The store, currently branded as Simply Self Storage, is the only purpose-built self storage centre in Aberdeen, and will be rebranded as Big Yellow. The purchase price represents a starting 6% net initial year one yield which should grow to 9% within two years as the store benefits from being added to our digital platform. There is also surplus land which provides the opportunity for expansion.