BHP Group appoints Michelle Hinchliffe as an independent Non-executive Director

Boardroom

BHP Group plc (LON:BHP) has announced the appointment of Michelle Hinchliffe to the BHP Board as an independent Non-executive Director with effect from 1 March 2022.

Ms Hinchliffe will also become a member of the Risk and Audit Committee effective 1 March 2022.

Ms Hinchliffe is currently the UK Chair of Audit for KPMG. Michelle will retire from KPMG UK in February 2022 before joining the BHP Board.

Ms Hinchliffe has over 30 years’ experience in KPMG’s financial services division and has spent time as a partner and member of the Board of KPMG’s Australian and UK practices. She has been a member of KPMG’s UK Board and the UK Chair of Audit since 2019. Prior to this, she was a member of the KPMG UK Executive Committee in her role as Head of Audit from 2017 to 2019.

Ms Hinchliffe qualified as a Chartered Accountant and has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland.

BHP Chair, Mr MacKenzie said “Ms Hinchliffe will be an excellent addition to the BHP Group Board and we are delighted to welcome Michelle as we continue our process of board renewal. Michelle’s extensive experience in financial risk management and her broad international perspective will further strengthen the BHP Board and complement the expertise of existing directors.  We look forward to welcoming Michelle in March 2022.”

