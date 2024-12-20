Begbies Traynor Group plc 56.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Begbies Traynor Group plc with ticker (LON:BEG) now has a potential upside of 56.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Begbies Traynor Group plc share price of 96 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 56.3%. Trading has ranged between 83 (52 week low) and 120 (52 week high) with an average of 368,793 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £147,284,694.



Begbies Traynor Group plc is a business recovery, financial advisory and property services consultancy. It provides a range of services, including corporate and personal insolvency, corporate finance, financial advisory, valuations, transactional services and property consultancy, planning and management. Its corporate and personal insolvency services include handling corporate appointments in the United Kingdom, principally serving the mid-market and smaller companies. Its financial advisory services include debt advisory, due diligence and transactional support, accelerated corporate finance, pensions advisory, business and financial restructuring, forensic accounting and investigations, finance broking. Its corporate finance services include buy and sell side support on corporate transactions. Its valuations services include valuation of property, businesses, machinery and business assets. Its transactional services include sale of property, machinery and other business assets.







