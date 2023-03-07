Spring Budget 2023 analysis by Gervais Williams Premier Miton (VIDEO)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust (LON:MINI) Co fund manager Gervais William joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the effects of Jeremy Hunt’s Spring budget on investing.

Gervais explains what stood out in the details, what it means for UK equity markets and investors and shares his views on a number of companies including:

Professional services company Begbies Traynor, Health sector, Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, Graft Polymer, Global Connectivity and Molecular Energies plc.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust intends to invest primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation and quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom.

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) is a firm specialising in corporate restructuring. They were formed in 1989, expanded through mergers and organic growth and were floated in 2004.

Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN) is at the forefront of energy development focused on high margin production opportunities across the energy spectrum, globally.

Global Connectivity PLC (LON:GCON) is prioritising high speed connectivity within rural communities through the implementation of hybrid infrastructure that will bridge the gap between deep rural and urban edges.

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc (LON:GPL) was established in 2017 by a group of polymer technology experts and venture capitalists.