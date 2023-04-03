Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Baytex Energy Corp – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 50.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Baytex Energy Corp with ticker code (BTE) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 6.65 and 4.07 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $5.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $3.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.4%. The 50 day MA is $4.04 and the 200 day moving average is $4.65. The market capitalization for the company is $2,043m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.baytexenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,073m based on the market consensus.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford property in Texas; Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan; and Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.38, revenue per share of 4.17 and a 12.85% return on assets.

