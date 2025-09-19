Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Battery innovation and the next wave of orthopaedic implants

Ilika Plc

Orthopaedic procedures today restore quality of life for millions each year, but failure rates remain a pressing issue. Infection, loosening, or mechanical collapse often reveal themselves only when pain returns, by which point revision surgery is the only option. The next generation of implants is being built to change that timeline entirely. By embedding sensors capable of measuring pressure, movement, and temperature, these devices can provide surgeons with a real-time window into the health of the joint.

Yet the ability to collect and send this information rests on a problem many overlook: powering the device without compromising its structural integrity. Conventional batteries are too bulky or unreliable to integrate safely into implants. This is where miniature solid state batteries enter the conversation. Designed at millimetre scale, they can be embedded within a prosthetic without weakening it, while still delivering the performance needed to drive sensors and communications.

Ilika’s Stereax M300, for instance, has been designed to address exactly these constraints. With a rectangular footprint just a few millimetres across, it offers the compactness necessary for true miniaturisation. Despite its size, it is capable of producing the pulse currents required for both sensing and wireless transmission. Equally important is the ability to recharge quickly and wirelessly, which not only ensures the longevity of the implant but also supports patient compliance by making at-home charging feasible and convenient.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ilika Plc

Ilika publishes 2025 Annual Report, advancing Goliath and Stereax

Ilika plc has released its 2025 Annual Report, outlining progress on Stereax licensing with Cirtec and Goliath EV battery milestones, including customer-validated P1 cells and delivery of a 50Ah prototype.

Ilika plc Stereax Micro Batteries Enter Production with Customer Deliveries on the Horizon (Video)

CEO Graeme Purdy shares a pivotal update on the company’s Stereax micro batteries as they complete manufacturing qualification and move into production.
Ilika Plc

Ilika FY25 results: Stereax manufacturing shift, Goliath roadmap

Ilika reported results for the year ended 30 April 2025. The group advanced transfer of Stereax miniature solid state battery manufacturing to Cirtec in the US and validated Goliath EV prototypes, including scale up work at UKBIC.
Ilika plc

Ilika secures £1.25 million grant for Goliath A-sample production

Ilika will receive £1.25 million from the APC Demonstrate fund to produce its first Goliath A-Sample solid-state batteries in a 12-month PRIMED programme with HSSMI and UKBIC, starting 1 August 2025.
Ilika plc

Ilika raises £0.9m in upsized retail offer

Ilika plc announces the conclusion of its oversubscribed Retail Offer, raising £0.9 million and increasing gross proceeds to approximately £4.2 million.
Ilika Plc

Ilika launches £3.8m fundraise including £0.5m Retail Offer

Ilika Plc has successfully closed its accelerated bookbuild, raising approximately £3.3 million to enhance solid-state battery technology and commercial growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple