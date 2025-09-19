Battery innovation and the next wave of orthopaedic implants

Orthopaedic procedures today restore quality of life for millions each year, but failure rates remain a pressing issue. Infection, loosening, or mechanical collapse often reveal themselves only when pain returns, by which point revision surgery is the only option. The next generation of implants is being built to change that timeline entirely. By embedding sensors capable of measuring pressure, movement, and temperature, these devices can provide surgeons with a real-time window into the health of the joint.

Yet the ability to collect and send this information rests on a problem many overlook: powering the device without compromising its structural integrity. Conventional batteries are too bulky or unreliable to integrate safely into implants. This is where miniature solid state batteries enter the conversation. Designed at millimetre scale, they can be embedded within a prosthetic without weakening it, while still delivering the performance needed to drive sensors and communications.

Ilika’s Stereax M300, for instance, has been designed to address exactly these constraints. With a rectangular footprint just a few millimetres across, it offers the compactness necessary for true miniaturisation. Despite its size, it is capable of producing the pulse currents required for both sensing and wireless transmission. Equally important is the ability to recharge quickly and wirelessly, which not only ensures the longevity of the implant but also supports patient compliance by making at-home charging feasible and convenient.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.