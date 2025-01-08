Bath & Body Works, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$45.34’, now 24.0% Upside Potential

Bath & Body Works, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BBWI) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $69.00 and $31.37 and has a mean share price target at $45.34. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The 50 day MA is $34.76 and the 200 day moving average is $37.72. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.98B. The current share price for the company is: $36.85 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,899,392,827 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.03, revenue per share of $32.75 and a 15.85% return on assets.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is an omnichannel retailer. The Company sells merchandise through its Company-operated retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Company’s international business is primarily conducted through franchise, license, and wholesale partners. It offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Its products are differentiated through a combination of fragrance and packaging. It also sells products under its sub brands, including White Barn and Aromatherapy. Its merchandise is sold through about 1,802 Company-operated stores and e-commerce sites in the United States and Canada, and in 427 stores and 31 e-commerce sites in more than 45 other countries operating under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.