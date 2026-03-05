Follow us on:

Europe stocks climb as investors balance market momentum with Middle East risk

Fidelity European Trust

European equity markets moved modestly higher on Thursday as investors navigated a complex backdrop shaped by geopolitical developments in the Middle East and shifting expectations around energy prices and monetary policy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 index edged upward during the session, reflecting cautious optimism among investors despite ongoing uncertainty in global markets. National benchmarks including Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC 40 and the UK’s FTSE 100 also recorded gains, suggesting that investors were prepared to maintain equity exposure while closely monitoring geopolitical developments.

Market sentiment in recent sessions has been strongly influenced by tensions involving Iran and the potential implications for global energy supply. Concerns about disruption to shipping routes and commodity flows have contributed to higher oil prices, which in turn have implications for inflation and economic activity across developed economies.

For European investors, the interaction between geopolitics and energy markets is particularly relevant. The region remains sensitive to changes in energy costs, both from an industrial perspective and in terms of household consumption. A sustained rise in oil prices could increase operating costs for businesses and potentially influence consumer spending patterns.

