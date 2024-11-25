Follow us on:

Balfour Beatty plc 30.1% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings
Balfour Beatty plc with ticker (LON:BBY) now has a potential upside of 30.1% according to Deutsche.

BBY.L

Deutsche set a target price of 575 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Balfour Beatty plc share price of 442 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 30.1%. Trading has ranged between 316 (52 week low) and 458 (52 week high) with an average of 857,029 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,287,313,259.

