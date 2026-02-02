Follow us on:

Balfour Beatty awarded £315m Warwickshire Highways Maintenance contract

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY), the international infrastructure group, has announced that it has been awarded the £315 million seven-year Warwickshire Highways Maintenance contract by Coventry City Council, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council.

The new contract marks the company’s third consecutive term delivering the Warwickshire Highways Maintenance contract, taking the unique partnership through to Spring 2033. There is an option to extend the contract by a further six-years based on the successful delivery of the initial term, worth up to a total value of £900 million.

Balfour Beatty Living Places – Balfour Beatty’s local road maintenance, street lighting and public‑realm service provider – will be responsible for delivering a variety of road maintenance services to over 5,000 kilometres of roads as well as cyclical maintenance to over 55,000 streetlights.

The award follows a strong track record of performance spanning effective asset management, value for money, and close collaboration with the three local authorities since 2011.

Balfour Beatty Living Places will implement an integrated, digitally enabled operating model with a centralised planning and permitting system; consolidating programme, performance and operational data to strengthen council oversight and enable future AI‑enabled improvements in inspections, winter planning and reactive service delivery.

Philip Hoare, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: “This award reflects the confidence and trust our customers place in Balfour Beatty.  Over the last fifteen years, we have worked collaboratively with our local authority partners to build a strategic infrastructure partnership that combines effective asset management and improving services to deliver strong, measurable outcomes.

“Long term partnerships such as this are critical to the delivery of essential infrastructure, enabling sustained investment in people and services so that we can provide better outcomes for communities.”

The contract will commence in Spring 2026 and at peak, will employ a workforce of c.160, including multiple graduate and apprenticeship positions.

