B2Gold Corp – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 25.2% Upside Potential

B2Gold Corp with ticker code (BTG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.75 and 4.3 and has a mean target at $5.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at $4.01 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 25.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $3.67 while the 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4,246m. Visit the company website at: https://www.b2gold.com

The potential market cap would be $5,315m based on the market consensus.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.06% with the ex dividend date set at 7-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.42, revenue per share of 1.63 and a 9.03% return on assets.