B.P. Marsh announces leadership changes, Brian Marsh becomes Non Executive Chair

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc (LON:BPM), the specialist venture capital investor in early stage financial services businesses, has announced that, as part of the Group’s long term succession planning, Brian Marsh OBE, who founded the business in 1989 and has been Executive Chairman since its listing in 2006, is taking a step back from his executive role and will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman, with immediate effect.

Dan Topping (previously Chief Investment Officer) will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Dan was appointed as a director of B.P. Marsh in March 2011 having joined the Group in February 2007. Dan has been responsible for the portfolio and investment strategy of the Group since being appointed Chief Investment Officer in 2016, working alongside the Board and the Investment Department to find, structure, develop, support and monitor the portfolio.

Alice Foulk will move from Managing Director to Chief Operating Officer, with immediate effect. Francesca Chappell will remain as Chief Finance Officer.

