AZZ Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 34.7% Upside Potential

AZZ Inc. with ticker code (AZZ) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 48 calculating the average target price we see $54.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $40.58 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 34.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and the 200 day moving average is $40.71. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $1,027m. Find out more information at: https://www.azz.com

The potential market cap would be $1,383m based on the market consensus.

AZZ Inc. offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers’ representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.65% with the ex dividend date set at 27-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.39, revenue per share of 60.31 and a 7.79% return on assets.