Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Share Price Target ‘$44.13’, now 21.5% Upside Potential

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. with ticker code (AXTA) have now 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $51.00 and $34.61 with the average share target price sitting at $44.13. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and the 200 day moving average is $36.15. The market cap for the company is 7.98B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $36.57 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,695,693,168 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.54, revenue per share of $24.06 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets and distributes coatings systems. The Company operates through two segments. Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to both large regional and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and to a fragmented and local customer base. The segment develops, markets and supplies a complete portfolio of coatings systems and color matching technologies. Mobility Coatings segment provides coatings technologies for light vehicle and commercial vehicle OEMs. The Company offers a comprehensive range of waterborne and solventborne products and systems used by the global automotive refinish industry to repair damaged vehicles. The Company’s industrial brands include Imron Industrial, Tufcote Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Strenex Industrial, PercoTop, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, and Ceranamel for liquid coatings and Alesta, Teodur, Nap-Gard, Abcite and Plascoat for powder coatings.